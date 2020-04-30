WAXHAW, N.C. — Just two weeks after a record-breaking turnout at a food pantry in Monroe, churchgoers are at it again in Waxhaw. And once again, the response was overwhelming.

Organizers of another mobile food pantry kicked off in Union County. But this outpouring of love and oranges is anything but typical.

"This is unlike anything I've ever seen before at a food pantry like this," said Pastor Josh Tucker of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church.

Pastor Tucker should know. His church holds food pantries four times a year - but never for crowds like they've seen lately.

"We're seeing so many more families come through that need help," said Pastor Tucker.

A normal food drive usually feeds five hundred people, but it seemed that many were waiting in the parking lot before this event started. Once groceries began flowing, some folks breathed a little easier.

"It's rough all the time," said an elderly woman who didn't want to be identified. "I'm a senior citizen but it's a little rough when you go to get groceries and they're sold out of everything and you don't have the money to go to the higher-priced stores."

But folks on both sides of this makeshift produce aisle took away something.

"For a lot of volunteers it gives them something to do right?" said Tucker. "They've been cooped up in the house but it feels good to be out to serve people in need - its a real blessing. This COVID-19 thing may knock us down but we're gonna keep fighting we're gonna make sure people are cared for and provided for..."

Officials say about 40 percent of the people in attendance today were first-time visitors to a food pantry.

