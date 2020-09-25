Graham Edwards is spending his time away from school making masks for his teachers as a way to say thank you for their hard work.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Graham Edwards is only in the 2nd grade, but he is a man with a plan.

“In a few weeks into quarantine my mom thought it would be fun for us to make masks," Edwards said.

This pandemic he’s been sewing masks for his teachers at Lake Norman Charter Elementary in Huntersville.

“The reason why I did it is because they do so much for us and I thought this could be a little thank you."

So far Graham has made more than 50 masks.

His designs include everything from cactuses with blossoms and bumble bees.

“You can also reverse them and they are all washable," Graham said. "Mrs. Molly the person who is at the front desk told me they all went out in one day.”

Although in-person learning is set to start this October at Lake Norman Charter Elementary, he hopes to continue making more throughout the school year.