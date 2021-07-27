Join WCNC Charlotte and IKEA for Teacher Appreciation Day

On Friday, August 6 WCNC Charlotte and IKEA are thanking teachers for everything they do with Teacher Appreciation Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As summer winds down and teachers are getting ready for back to school, WCNC Charlotte and IKEA are celebrating teachers for making a difference in the classroom.

The event is open to all teachers with a valid teacher ID. Register on IKEA.com to participate and see WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle at the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, August 6 at IKEA, 8300 IKEA Boulevard.

This is the second year WCNC Charlotte has teamed up with IKEA for the teacher appreciation event. Due to COVID, the event was not held in 2020, but more than 300 teachers attended in 2019.