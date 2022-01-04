x
Join WCNC Charlotte at Pride Awards 2022

WCNC Charlotte anchor Fred Shropshire is the emcee of the Pride Awards 2022
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Pride Awards 2022 are approaching fast and will once again be an in-person luncheon.

Join WCNC Charlotte anchor Fred Shropshire and Dee Dixon, CEO and publisher of Pride Magazine at the Westin Charlotte on Thursday, February 24.

This year’s theme is “breaking barriers” honoring Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte.  We’ll celebrate minority business ownership and the importance of corporate supply chain diversity.

For ticket information and sponsorship opportunities go to prideawards.net. 

