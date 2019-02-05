CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Across UNC Charlotte's campus Wednesday, there was a faint whisper and soft tunes coming from across the street of the Student Union.

Students, some strangers to one another, were hand-in-hand, with arms around one another lifting up prayers for peace, hope, answers, and comfort in the wake of the shooting on UNCC's campus.

Together, students leaned on their faith to get them and the community through this valley.

Ben Rogers was one of those praying.

"A lot of people are just in confusion as to why," Rogers told NBC Charlotte. "I was on campus when it happened. People were just locked in rooms without answers. I know communication was great with the university, but people were still questioning what was happening, when we'd be safe, and if there were more shooters."

It left Rogers speechless.

"Honestly I didn't really have thoughts," Rogers said. "It was just complete devastation. You see it all the time on other campuses, and you're thankful that it doesn't happen here, and you never think it would. ... Then for it to unfold so fast here, here where we walk every day."

Another student shared what she went through.

"I'm very emotional," Kathryn Wilson said, nearly 20 hours after the shooting. "One of my friends actually got shot."

Wilson is referring to one of the surviving victims, Drew Pescaro.

"I saw him on his way to class," Wilson added. "I spoke with him briefly. He said 'This is my last class,' and I said 'Well, good luck.' He lives right above me. I've grown up with him, and so just to find out that he got shot was just very heartbreaking."

Wilson is now thanking God that Pescaro had a successful surgery and is expected to be alright.

"I just pray that God moves him through this, and he can change others with this testimony," Wilson said.

