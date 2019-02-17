CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets' superstar Kemba Walker debuted an upgraded basketball court at the McCrorey YMCA Saturday afternoon.

Walker along with representatives of 2K Sports, the company behind the popular "NBA 2K" video game series, presented the renovated court to dozens of families who will be using it.

"I just want to do my best and inspire you guys," Walker said.

The court itself has an African-inspired mural while the facility includes new lighting, basketball equipment and technology for the YMCA's educational programs.

2K Sports' Jason Argent said the company wanted to give back to the community, which helped make its "NBA 2K" video game successful.

"Actually seeing [the court] come to life and seeing all the kids faces, it can't get better than that," Argent said.