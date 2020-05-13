'It's the right thing to do' | Drive-in theater offers graduations, expands movie screenings

Hound's Drive-In Theater in Kings Mountain will be holding high school graduations, business events and concerts.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — As phased reopening continues in the Carolinas, the only drive-in movie theater within 30 miles of uptown Charlotte is seeing a surge in customers.

Hound's Drive-In Theater in Kings Mountain will be adding a third day of screenings this Sunday following two successful weekends.

The theater's owner, Preston Brown, is also hosting non-film events, including high school graduations, concerts and business events.

Several weeks ago, he posted to social media offering his drive-in to high schools for graduation.

"I expected maybe just a couple schools to reach out, but I've had close to 40 schools reach out," Brown said. "I'm just excited for these graduations and concerts that we got coming. It's something different I've never done before."

He won't charge schools who plan to have graduations at the drive-in.

"It's the right thing to do," he said. "I got to meet my maker one day, and I just want to do the right thing."

His land is big enough for people to socially distance.

Brown said everyone going to a movie showing must stay in their car and can only leave to get concessions or use the bathrooms, which theater employees monitor to make sure everyone stands far apart.

Brown's also making improvements to the drive-in, including pouring new asphalt, installing new internet and landscaping near the screens.