CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Community members across the Queen City gathered for a candid discussion about police relationships in communities of color Friday night.

The event was hosted by Charlotte City Councilwoman Lawana Mayfield.

“We need to acknowledge the reality that across the nation and in our community, black and brown people have had very different interactions with law enforcement,” Mayfield explained.

Mayfield has made headlines in recent months for tweets comparing police to homegrown terrorists and vowing to remove bad cops from her community.

The language of her tweets outraged some community members, fellow council members and of course, the men and women in blue and their families.

But Friday night, the focus was about healing and moving forward.

At least 100 citizens filed into the St. Lukes Missionary Baptist Church to listen and be heard. Speakers said they’re not anti-American or anti-police, they’re just desperate for equal treatment.

“We need to stop just saying okay we got great cops out there. I’ve never disputed that. I have always been a champion for our police department but that doesn’t mean I will turn a blind eye,” Mayfield said.

City leaders are now working to bring virtual reality training to CMPD officers. It works by putting police into the shoes of everyday citizens, in an effort to reduce implicit racial bias.

“There were officers who were off duty and who were in plain clothes who were here tonight. I am thankful for that. They came tonight to hear this conversation. That is how we change the dialogue about how we interact with each other,” Mayfield said.

Friday was the first of a three-part series. The next event will be at Mayfield Memorial Baptist Church. For dates and times call Kim Oliver 704-336-2180 or email koliver@charlottenc.gov.

