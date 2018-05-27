CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Over 700-plus people packed Charlotte Douglas airport to cheer on the 98 local veterans returning home from a trip of a lifetime.

The veterans, who served in either World War II, Korean or the Vietnam War, were all participants in the Queen City Honor Flight program, which sends them to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to them.

The veterans left at 9 a.m. and returned to Charlotte after 9 p.m. Saturday.

The participating veterans were tired physically and emotionally from the trip but were also exhilarated because of what they were able to experience alongside their comrades.

Those interested in learning more about the program can click here for more information.

© 2018 WCNC