Lowe's granting $200,000 for public space in West End

The grant to the City of Charlotte will be targeted at revamping community space.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte is getting a boost from Lowe's to help revamp public space in the West End.

The city announced Tuesday they would get a $200,000 grant to revamp the space located at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Tate Street as part of Lowe's 100 Hometowns initiative. The initiative, which aligns with the company's centennial celebration, seeks to boost 100 communities across the country by providing funding for charitable projects.

The city's Planning, Design, and Development Urban Design Center team worked with community members to identify spaces in the Beatties Ford Road corridor that needed improvement. The area located near the intersection with Tate Street was one of the top four locations identified.

The city will also contribute $50,000 from its Corridors of Opportunity funding, which aims to renew the City of Charlotte's commitment to six key corridors in the city. This would be the latest project that uses the funding, including Access Charlotte, Alternatives to Violence, and the Beatties Ford Road Parallel Bike Boulevard.