Join the Magical Toy Drive competition

WCNC Charlotte is issuing a challenge in the community to see who can collect the most toys.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of families across the Charlotte area are turning to the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte because they can’t afford to buy holiday gifts for their children. This year, the need is even greater, with applications up nearly 40% for children age 0 to 12 years old.

To meet the need, there is something new this year. WCNC Charlotte is issuing a challenge in the community to see who can collect the most toys. WCNC Charlotte will feature the top toy collectors live on WCNC Charlotte on Saturday, November 28 throughout the morning during the contactless collection drive hosted by the Salvation Army.