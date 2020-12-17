2020 Magical Toy Drive underway at Salvation Army

WCNC Charlotte teamed up with Belk, Original Mattress Factory and Ally Financial to help kids have a magical Christmas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the next three days, the Salvation Army is giving out gifts to more than 8,000 kids to wrap up its 2020 Magical Toy Drive ahead of the holidays.

"I'm very excited," toy drive recipient Evelyn Reid said.

Families in need received everything from clothes, toys, school supplies and bicycles.

“I think they asked for a LOL doll, a baby dollhouse and clothes," Reid.

Volunteers also handed out grocery gift cards.

This year was a bit different for the Magical Toy Drive since 60% more families needed toys than in previous years because of COVID-19.

The pandemic also forced the pick-up process to become a drive-thru.

Regardless, volunteers made sure every item on everyone's list was crossed off and every bag was filled to the brim, thanks to the community.

“It makes me happy that other people are thinking of others during this time," toy drive recipient Cameron DeWalt said.

You can still donate online to help the Magical Toy Drive.

To help make the Magical Toy Drive even more successful, WCNC Charlotte and the TEGNA Foundation announced a matching gift up to the first $10,000 donated online.