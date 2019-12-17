CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of families from across the Charlotte area walked away with a load of toys thanks to generous donations from the community to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Center.

NBC Charlotte’s Larry Sprinkle helped cut the ribbon Tuesday morning for the Magical Toy Drive, the station’s 15th year collecting toys for the Salvation Army.

Every 15 minutes 50 needy families walked through the Christmas Center Wednesday to pick up donated toys, school supplies and food. In all, the Christmas Center helps more than 7,000 families.

Dan Rosenbom is one of dozens of volunteers at the center to help the families get the items they need for the holidays. He says the amount of appreciation people have is why he returns to help year after year.

“During the holiday season it’s difficult for a lot of people. And this is a nice way to share the holidays and let other people enjoy what a lot of families take for granted,” he said.

Patricia Cooper knows first hand how difficult it is.

“Sometimes we don’t have enough money to get our kids extra stuff that kids want. It helps out a whole lot,” she said.

Cooper was one of the first in line and won a bike with her lucky spin.

“Anything they give is helpful,” she said.

Major Larry Broome of the Salvation Army says many families walk away from the center with tears of joy after receiving gifts they never would be able to afford.