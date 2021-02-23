Make a Difference: Scouting For Food collects record number of donations

At a time when donations were needed the most, the community generously donated food worth more than $770,000 to Scouting For Food.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Area Scouts collected a record 328,723 pounds of food during a pandemic when the need has never been greater.

WCNC Charlotte teamed up with the Boy Scouts of America to make a different in the community and help fight hunger. Scouts with the Mecklenburg County Council, Central NC Council and Palmetto Council went door to door on Saturday, February 6 to collect much needed donations for various food pantries.

Mecklenburg County Council, the largest participating council, posted a record 328,723 pounds of food, an 18 percent increase from last year. The Palmetto Council, saw a 57% increase in donations and the Central NC Council saw a 26% increase donations.

All of the donations collected by the Mecklenburg County Council benefit Loaves & Fishes. Scouting For Food is their single largest food drive of the year. The food collected will help feed families through the spring and summer. The pandemic has caused Loaves & Fishes to feed almost twice as many people every week.

Donations collected by the Central NC Council and Palmetto Council benefit many different nonprofits in the area.