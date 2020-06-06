March began at 8:46 in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rally is underway in uptown Charlotte as a demonstration against police brutality.
Organizers of Mothers of Black Sons rally began marching to the police department at 8:46 a.m. Organizers of the event say they want law enforcement to know that their sons are not a threat.
Protestors are outside of CMPD Headquarters in uptown Charlotte. They can be heard chanting, "We are not a threat. I'm Black and I'm proud."
CMPD officers and protesters joined together for a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd.