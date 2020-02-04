CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local health officials are bracing for a surge of Coronavirus cases.

Atrium and Novant Health are urging Mecklenburg County to build a field hospital at UNC Charlotte to treat up to 3,000 patients. It comes as a new report shows the county is still weeks away from the peak of the pandemic.

According to the report, the worst of it could be in 26 days on April 27, but it’s already taking an emotional toll.

During a radio interview, Mecklenburg County’s Director of Public Health got emotional when talking about what’s coming next.

“(It’s) what is keeping me up at night,” said Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris on WUNC 91.5 North Carolina Public Radio. “Sorry, I’ve done a pretty good job of not being emotional about this up to this point.

The report shows the first case of Coronavirus in Mecklenburg County was identified on March 11. It took 20 days to hit 300 cases. April 27 is when the county is projected to peak on resources needed, according to the report.

Those resources include more than 5,000 beds and 767 ICU beds, which is 200 more than are currently available. State officials said they’re working with the federal government to find more space.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is helping with facility assessments to find locations that are suitable for non-congregant housing and for overflow hospitals,“ said Mike Sprayberry, Director of North Carolina Director of Emergency Management.

Meanwhile, county leaders are now looking at locations for a mass shelter and quarantine. However, Harris said there needs to be more personal protective equipment before such a facility is up and running.

On Thursday, the state gave an update on the resources they’ve received from the national stockpile.

“48 percent of N95 masks, 119 percent of surgical face masks,” said Sprayberry.

According to the county report, more than 600 ventilators could be needed. Right now, local officials say they don’t have information about how many ventilators will be available.

“They are looking at those numbers and they are scary,” said Harris on WUNC 91.5 North Carolina Public Radio. “We have critical needs for personal protective equipment and ventilators.”

