The new service brings food directly to Mecklenburg County families in need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two months into the Coronavirus quarantine and the need continues to grow to help feed families. Loaves and Fishes is working to meet that need by teaming up with the popular ride-share Lyft.

Within the last week, Loaves and Fishes says they have served more than 3,700 individuals in the community providing them with a weeks worth of free groceries.

“If they are without a paycheck right now and the bills keep piling up you have to make some tough decisions and so we don’t want anybody who is struggling to put food on the table to go to bed hungry,” says Executive Director Tina Postel.

Right now, there are 20 mobile locations throughout Mecklenburg County where people can drive up to get the groceries they need. But that’s not an option for everyone.

“There are hundreds of families who lack transportation or have medical issues where they should not be leaving the house,” Postel says.

Through the Lyft partnership, that creates an option for home delivery. Once the groceries are packed, a Lyft driver is requested to pickup the load and deliver to a family in need.

“Me being out of work this helps to get some food for the family and then Lyft being able to come. My car is down right now so it’s really been a blessing for them to bring it out to me because I needed it and wasn’t really sure how I was going to get it,” says Monica who received a much needed grocery delivery.