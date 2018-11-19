CORNELIUS, N.C. — A memorial is growing along the site of a crash on Bailey Road in Cornelius after friends of two teens said one died and another is still in the hospital.

According to Cornelius police, a car with two people in it crashed into a tree on Bailey Road on Saturday night. A portion of the road was shut down in response.

Officials have not released the condition of the two people injured, but friends of the two teenagers gathered Sunday night to remember the passenger who the teens said died in the crash and the driver, who friends said was still in the hospital.

Officials have not confirmed this report.

"We're all here tonight just to pay our respects of what happened," James Kohlwey said. "It's basically family for us and we figured we'd come here, you know, hang up his favorite stuff that we remember him by."

Caleb Cook and Will Hess said the two teens were involved with the Charlotte Motor Syndicate, a motor club. Cook and Hess helped organized a group of teens to meet Sunday to ride past the site of the crash as a way to pay tribute to their friends.

"Just disbelief,” Hess said, “Still can't wrap our heads around what happened. We're just trying to make the best of it and work through it."

At this time, officials are still investigating the cause of the crash and what factors may have played a role. No official reports have been released.

WCNC will update this article as officials release more information. This is still an active investigation.

