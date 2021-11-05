x
'It speaks to the fact that the community is open to something new' | Mint Hill Town elects its first Black female commissioner

WCNC Charlotte got the chance to talk with her about what this new title means to her.
Credit: Twanna Henderson

MINT HILL, N.C. — A local politician made history on Nov. 2, Twanna Henderson is now Commissioner-elect for Mint Hill Town. 

Henderson is now the first Black female commissioner in Mint Hill. WCNC Charlotte got the chance to talk with her about what this new title means to her.

"I really have ambivalent feelings because I'm excited about it because it speaks to the fact that the community is open to something new and different, at the same time I'm kind of saddened by it because we're still in 2021 talking about a first and so it's sort of a mixed feeling," Henderson said. 

Henderson told WCNC Charlotte she is excited to give back to the same community that elected her. 

