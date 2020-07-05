"I'm so excited" Moms at long term care facilities in Charlotte receive flowers for Mother's Day

"I miss seeing my family desperately," said Carol Young. She's one of many that received an unexpected delivery of flowers thanks to Lowe's and Metrolina Greenhouse.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — It's obvious Carol Young is a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She sat on her front porch in a rocking chair wearing a mask Thursday afternoon and proudly boasted about her family.

“I’ve got a brand-new great granddaughter who I’ve only seen in pictures. She’s in Indianapolis,” she said from her porch in Sharon Towers in Charlotte. Even with a mask on, it’s clear she’s smiling.

But this Mother's Day will be unlike any other, she won't get to spend time with or hug her kids.

“I miss seeing my family desperately. I would have gone to Texas to see my Texas children and it’s too late now; you don't go to Texas in the summertime,” she laughed.

But she still feels the love, especially after an unexpected gift on her doorstep. Thanks to Lowe’s and Metrolina Greenhouses, Young was one of 25,000 people in Charlotte receiving a flower basket. Mooresville based Lowe’s is stepping up in a big way, donating $1 million worth of flowers to more than 500 long term care facilities across the country. That includes dozens in the Charlotte area.

“To receive some flowers, which perks everyone up, it’s just a nice gesture and it shows that somebody cares about them,” said Anne Moffat, CEO of Sharon Towers. She says its been difficult for the residents to social distance.

Metrolina Greenhouses is delivering flowers to all of the hospitals in the area too. Many front line workers will spend a lot of time away from their families this Mother’s Day.

“We want all of the moms and grandmas to have a very happy Mother’s Day, even though we know it’s very different. Even though we're apart we're hoping we can bring some joy and bring people together in this way with the flowers,” said Betsy Conway with Lowe’s.

Despite the distance, there's still a lot of love and appreciation.

“I love my family and they love me, and we'll be together later,” says Young.