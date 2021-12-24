x
$250,000+ raised for family of fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

Waterbean Coffee will donate all the Christmas Eve sales they made at their Mecklenburg County locations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than $250,000 has been raised for the family of fallen Charlotte police officer Mia Goodwin, who died after investigators say a tractor-trailer slammed into her squad car on I-85 on Wednesday.

Officer Goodwin recently returned to work after being on maternity leave following the birth of her third child.

The local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge and a GoFundMe by Back the Blue NC raised the bulk of the funds, while the owners of Waterbean Coffee announced all Christmas Eve sales at their Mecklenburg County locations will be donated to the family.

CMPD officer leaves behind 3 kids and firefighter husband

At Waterbean Coffee's Huntersville location, the line stretched outside as families stopped in to purchase coffee and pastries.

"I think it’s a great idea," Peggy Moore said. "They're helping somebody that needs it."

Courtney Boivin said she heard about the fundraiser through a local moms group on Facebook.

Police charge man for his involvement in deadly crash that killed CMPD officer

"It's a terrible tragedy that happened," Boivin said. "But it's so cool that the community is just getting together."

Waterbean Coffee will announce how much money it raised on Christmas Day.

