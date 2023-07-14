Mooresville auto event to raise money for scholarships for students

For their third consecutive year, this event takes place at the NASCAR Technical Institute and a portion of each event’s proceeds will assist a future scholar.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display Saturday in Mooresville at the NASCAR Technical Institute for an automotive fundraiser for scholarships for students.

Speedology Lifestyle Solutions along with co-host, Columbia Car Meets and Title Sponsor, Audi Charlotte are presenting the event Saturday, July 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (rain date of July 22 if needed). The event will be held at the NASCAR Technical Institute, 220 Byers Creek Road in Mooresville.

The event is designed to attract automotive and motorsport enthusiasts of with diverse sponsors, vendors, partners, food trucks and entertainment including NASCAR Technical facility tours and dyno sessions.

Audi Charlotte will be onsite with a variety of vehicles, staff and swag to showcase. General Manager, Jeff Simmons and Service Manager, Kevin Koteles, will be at the event to talk about cars, their automotive career path and current openings with Audi Charlotte.

Other vendors onsite include: Tint World of Mooresville, Eagle Car Ports, Hagerty Insurance, Spa Turbo Performance, Rev Fast, Crash Jewelry, Stiffy Mounts, Holley Performance, NOS Energy Drink, Tuttle Motorsports and others.

Admission is $5 per person (General Admission), $25 VIP Spots (driver & vehicle) and $1 for current NTI students. A portion of the event's proceeds will help secure a future NASCAR Technical Institute scholarship.