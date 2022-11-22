It's a tradition: The 78th annual Mooresville Christmas parade

The Mooresville Christmas Parade kicks off Tuesday at 3pm in downtown Mooresville.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Christmas Parade is Tuesday afternoon and it's been a tradition in downtown Mooresville for 78 year to kick off the holidays.

The parade starts at 3 p.m. along Main Street.

There will be a special grand entrance to start the parade by first respononders with plenty of flashing lights and sirens. The parade will feature WCNC Charlotte anchor Vanessa Ruffes.

People lining the parade route will see floats, marching bands, dance and tumbling troupes and more. There also will be an appearance by the Grinch and of course Santa.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Mooresville Christmas Parade has been a tradition since 1944. It's traditionally held every year on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

The Mooresville Christmas Parade travels south down Main Street, beginning at Statesville Avenue and ending just past Wilson Avenue near Merino Mill. The parade can be viewed from any point in between. A crowd of 5,000-7,000 is expected.

Approximately 1.5 miles of Main Street will be closed to traffic, in sections, beginning at noon on Tuesday. Alternate routes through downtown Mooresville include Broad Street & Church Street. Parking is available along both alternate routes, and in any of the public lots which are accessible from Broad & Church Streets.

