CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — National Guard soldiers across the country are helping with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic response.

One of those soldiers is Sgt. Darrius Wallace, of Mooresville, North Carolina, who is this week is loading crates of food into vehicles at Northside Elementary School in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

He is part of North Carolina National Guard Soldiers with 1-130th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 449th Theater Aviation Brigade, who is helping volunteers take the food and distribute it to children who may otherwise go unfed without access to free or reduced school meal programs.

"Whenever cars show up... we grab the meals and load them in their vehicle," he explained. "

Public schools across North Carolina have remained closed because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"Many of our students every day receive free breakfast and lunch," said Carolyn Hall, the school nurse. "That is why with schools closing it was so vital to provide these meals to them."

In Mecklenburg County, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is distributing meals outside its schools to eligible families.

RELATED: Charlotte-area schools offering lunches to students during coronavirus closings

RELATED: How to find a food bank in your area

RELATED: 800K NC children to receive $250 in additional food benefits

RELATED: Need food? How to get it or how to donate

More than 900 NCNG Soldiers and Airmen have been activated in response to COVID-19 relief efforts to help support NC Emergency Management, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and their local communities.

More news:

RELATED: Mecklenburg County 'nowhere close' to free coronavirus testing: Live updates Thursday, April 30

RELATED: Coronavirus could impact summer camps

RELATED: Amazon, Target, Instacart workers urged to walkout Friday to protest conditions

RELATED: Whole Foods asking customers to cover faces in stores, will offer free masks

RELATED: Great Smoky Mountains will start reopening in phases May 9

RELATED: Huge turnout at Waxhaw community food pantry