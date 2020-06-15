Motorcycle club holds Ride for Justice through Charlotte

Once the group arrived at Marshall Park, they kneeled for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor the memory of George Floyd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers & Troopers Motorcycle Clubs held Rides for Justice across the country Sunday, including in Charlotte.

Buffalo Soldiers of Charlotte organized a ride from University City Boulevard to Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte and invited the public to ride with them.

"I think that over the course of time we've gotten the short end of the stick," one man in attendance said. "What we want to do now is just bring awareness to that. I have small children and I'm sure a lot of people out here do. We just want to bring awareness in a peaceful way."

The group rides under the name Buffalo Soldiers & Troopers in honor of the black soldiers who served in the United States military following the Civil War. There are 122 chapters across the country.

