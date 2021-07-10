Black Restaurant Week partners with NASCAR for pop-up food truck event

The event was held at zMax Dragway in Concord and celebrates Black-owned food vendors.

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR is continuing its promise of presenting cultural events to create a more inclusive fanbase.

To help with the initiative, NASCAR partnered with Black Restaurant Week to host "Soundbites at the Track" on Thursday, Oct. 8. The pop-up food truck event was held at the zMAX Dragway in Concord, near the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Guests were able to enjoy the flavors of African, African American and Caribbean cuisine from vendors like Nacho Average Truck, Another Food Truck, Island Boys Kreationz and Made From Scratch.

People were also treated to music and giveaways.

The event serves as a kickoff for a big weekend of racing in the Charlotte region. The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday, Oct. 10, with the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Organizers said Thursday was the perfect opportunity for local businesses to take part in the fun and showcase their work to a large crowd.

"We just wanted to make sure women and minority-owned businesses had the opportunity to participate in the economics of the Bank of America Roval 400 weekend," said Brandon Thompson, vice president of diversity and inclusion with NASCAR.

According to the agency's website, Black Restaurant Week’s culinary initiatives help introduce culinary businesses and culinary professionals to the community by raising awareness for businesses. They agency says it is even more important now due to financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.