NC officials melt s'mores on car dashboard as internal temperature reaches 136 degrees

“It only takes 10 minutes for the temperature to rise to dangerous levels, so be sure to look before you lock," kicking off new campaign to prevent hot car deaths.

CONCORD, N.C. — Officials in North Carolina hope, ‘Look before you lock’ becomes the new slogan of summer to help prevent children from getting locked inside hot cars.

To demonstrate just how quickly cars reach dangerous temperatures, North Carolina Commissioner Mike Causey was in Concord Wednesday. Together with Safe Kids, Causey put a few baking sheets of smores on the dashboard of a car, connected to an internal thermometer.

As outside temperatures crept up from 92 to 96 degrees, so did the inside of the car, reaching 136 degrees.

“Do we have a hot pad, how about a hot pad?” Causey asked, as they tried to pull the baking sheet out of the car, which was too hot to pick up.

Using a spatula Causey then scooped a s'more from the pan, exclaiming, “Look at that! That’s not a very pretty s'more like that,” he said as the chocolate oozed.

“People need to be aware of how deadly a hot car can be to their children or pets,” he said, “Even when it’s only in the 80’s, when the sun is shining, you’ll have the car go up to 120, 130 in 10 or 15 minutes.”

But sadly dozens of kids get locked inside hot cars every year, making heatstroke the second leading cause of death for kids under 14, according to SafeKids.org.

Advocates say their little bodies simply can’t handle the heat, heating up 5 times faster than an adult.

“You can't say, well I’m going to crack the window a little bit because that does no good,” Causey said.

Since 1990, 21 children have died in a hot car in South Carolina. And this April, North Carolina became the first state in the country to report a hot car death -- a 5-month old baby girl in Iredell County.

Her mother was charged with manslaughter.

“On average, 39 kids die every year in hot cars, so this is a serious matter,” said Causey, “but it’s absolutely preventable.”

So this summer, remember to look before you lock. Advocates also suggest leaving your cell phone in the backseat with the child and nowadays there are also apps you can download onto to cell phone to help you remember.

They also suggest keeping your keys out of reach so children aren’t able to get into your car.

If you do ever come across a child inside a hot car, Causey says to dial 911 right away, saying timing could mean the difference between life and death.