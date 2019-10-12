ATLANTA, Georgia — North Carolina State Trooper Chris Wooten received the NCSHP Samaritan Award for actions noted shortly before an accident that changed his life.

Trooper Wooten was paralyzed from the neck down following a crash during a chase in July. He's recovering in a hospital in Atlanta.

Earlier this month, he was recognized for something he did before the accident.

Highway Patrol says on July 3, Trooper Wooten was on routine patrol in Mecklenburg County when he noticed a disabled vehicle on I-85. When he approached, he saw an unconscious woman sitting in the driver's seat with the car in drive and her foot on the brake. He also noticed a small child in the car. Realizing this was a life-threatening situation, he called for backup from Trooper J.J. Sherrill.

Trooper Wooten and his wife pose for a picture with his Samaritan Award.

Highway Patrol says Trooper Wooten and Trooper J.J. Sherrill were able to get inside the car, put it in park, and safely get the child out. They helped the woman until medics arrived and took her to a hospital for further treatment.

Highway Patrol says the quick actions of both troopers helped prevent a dangerous situation. They shared pictures of Trooper Wooten being presented with his award at the hospital in Atlanta. The department is asking everyone to keep Trooper Wooten in their thoughts and prayers as he continues his recovery and rehabilitation.

