Neighborhood Theatre now will require proof of vaccination

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Neighborhood Theatre announced their plans to require guests to show proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination.

"This is what needs to be done to safely keep our doors open - for our employees, our patrons, and the performers," Gregg McCraw, owner of MaxxMusic and booking agent (talent buyer) for the Neighborhood Theatre, said. "We can't handle another shutdown if our staff gets sick."

Guests who are not vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The test has to be taken within 48 hours of the show date for entry into the event.

"A lot of music venues are going this route, especially now that Lollapalooza showed how effective it can be," McCraw said. "We hope everyone who would like to attend a show at the Neighborhood Theatre will do what they can to minimize the risks for staff, artists, and fellow music lovers. The Charlotte music community has always been outstanding when it comes to helping out one of their own. This is something we can all do together."

Guest will have to show proof of vaccination by way of the physical card or a photo of the card. Proof of a negative test can be a printed or digital test result that matches the guest's ID.

