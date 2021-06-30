New Charlotte eatery opens | Offering $1K bonus to new hires

The soft opening hours are Tuesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m. The restaurant plans to add lunch and breakfast services as its team grows.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new Charlotte eatery is now open, The Jimmy has officially opened its doors for a soft opening.

The 6th restaurant concept from Noble Food & Pursuits is located at 2839 Selwyn Avenue.

The pastaria and pizzeria is looking to hire for all positions and will offer all new hires a $1,000 signing bonus to any team members that join the team and remains for a set period of time.

“We are in an exciting time of growth and expansion at Noble Food & Pursuits, and I would like to thank our team for their hard work and dedication, which makes it all possible,” said Chef Jim Noble, owner and executive chef of Noble Food & Pursuits.



The soft opening hours are Tuesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m. The restaurant plans to add lunch and breakfast services as its team grows.

“When creating The Jimmy, we were inspired by the casual bistros you find along the Mediterranean coastlines of Italy and France, serving fresh seafood, handmade pasta and pizzas, and great drinks,” says Jim Noble, owner and executive chef of Noble Food & Pursuits. “We look forward to providing an easygoing, lighthearted space for Charlotte to forget the daily stresses and enjoy delicious food and good times.”

The Jimmy said they are looking to hire around 20 people. Anyone interested in applying should apply in person at The Jimmy between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

