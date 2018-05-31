CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s been exactly one month since the Charlotte Fire Department welcomed a new chief.

Reginald Johnson is the 17th chief in the history of the Charlotte Fire Department.'

He sat down with NBC Charlotte's Ruby Durham to discuss his road to accomplishing his goals as the new fire chief.

Chief Johnson believes two-way communication can help improve the department and help fix its problems.

"I want to hear from them what's good in the department, what's bad in the department what needs to be fixed and how do we fix it," he said.

As hundreds of Charlotte firefighters are battling flames, Chief Johnson is busy putting out a different kind of fire: repairing a department rocked by scandal. From a whistle-blower lawsuit that cost the city millions to criticism of the department lacking in diversity.

“It’s very important to review the process that it’s not despaired to minority and women. Once you review the process and checks the boxes on knowledge skills and abilities of the job duties and responsibilities, then you know you have a fair test and process," Chief Johnson said.

When he was hired a month ago, Chief Johnson vowed to visit all 42 fire stations during all three shifts.

“I’ve done up to 10 by now," he said. "I’ve been out riding with several of the battalion chiefs, but it’s going to take time."

But the chief said what's not going to take time is him making changes and adjustments before the visits are over. Like making sure certain policies are revised under his command.

"Reviewing the grievance policy discipline process and things of that nature,” Chief Johnson added.

"Why did you make that one of your top priorities?" Durham asked.

“I think communication in the department is very important and that was one of the issues. I saw right away and I wanted to change that. Two-way communication from the top down and the bottom up,” Chief Johnson said.

Before Charlotte, Chief Johnson was the assistant fire chief in Fairfax County, Virginia. When asked about the things that worked there that he would like to implement in Charlotte, Chief Johnson said he’s considering a citizens fire academy to educate people so they understand what the fire department does.

He says the academy was also an avenue for recruiting new firefighters.

