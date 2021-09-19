Funeral held for 14-year-old killed in Gastonia shooting

"Her lifelong passion was singing, dancing, and enjoying spending time with family."

GASTON, N.C. — A celebration of life service was held for Nivia Danner, 14, on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Destiny Church in Gastonia.

A spokesperson for the Gastonia Police Department said Danner died after a shooting last Tuesday afternoon.

Danner's celebration of life included videos of the teenager singing, something her family said she was passionate about.

"Her lifelong passion was singing, dancing, and enjoying spending time with family," said her uncle, Terri Danner. "Nivia was a social butterfly. To know her was to love her."

Detectives said Danner had traveled to a business along Chester Street along with Santonio Azanier Eskridge, 19, last Tuesday. Police say Eskridge shot Danner before driving away from the scene. Danner died of her injuries at the hospital.

On Wednesday, police said Eskridge had been located and is now in police custody.

Danner's family wanted to celebrate her life and the joy she brought others. Her uncle, Terri Danner, said she had a special, one-of-a-kind character.

"Her smile brightened the gloomiest day," said Terri Danner.

Destiny Church, located along York Highway in south Gastonia, lamented Danner's death in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The church said she was part of their youth ministry and loved singing.

