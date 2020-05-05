CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coronavirus has caused unemployment to reach an all-time high, more than 30 million people have filed for benefits nationwide since the pandemic started.

In North Carolina, more than 1 million people and families have been impacted, many struggling to stay afloat right now.

It's hurt every industry and here in the Carolinas, the food industry is finding a way to help each other. The Carolina Farm Stewardship Association is launching a new in two weeks called FarmsSHARE.

It comes as 370,000 restaurant and hospitality workers in North Carolina are out of work because of coronavirus.

All the way from the farm to the restaurant, COVID has decimated the food industry. Smaller, local farmers have nowhere to sell their supply and restaurant and hospitality workers are out of a job.

But now, there's some hope.

“It's a double-dip in helping folks,” says Jared Cates with the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association.

CFSA is a nonprofit serving farmers in North and South Carolina. They quickly mobilized FarmsSHARE, a way to get fresh, local food to those who need an extra hand, for free.

“It’s providing fresh, highly nutritious food to people who are hit hard by this crisis. People who are out of work, or partially working, trying to figure out what their future is because it’s uncertain. And then the other side, it’s able to guarantee some of our local farmers to have a market,” Cates said.

CFSA is depending on local restaurants to identify the workers who may need these boxes of food. In a 12-hour window, 57 restaurants in Charlotte signed up — 1,000 people in the area will benefit for the next two months.

“The farmers are excited about being able to have their food go directly to support these folks who are typically buying from them and serving it in their restaurants and now they're going to be able to eat it at home during this emergency time,” Cates said.

It's not just helping workers in Charlotte, CFSA is working with restaurants all over the Carolinas. They hope to do a second phase and help more restaurants. Anyone interested in helping can click here for more information.

Sign-ups are happening this week in other areas of North Carolina — Tuesday in Boone, Wednesday in Wilmington, Thursday in the Triangle (Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill), and Friday in the Sandhills.

