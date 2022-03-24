Nonprofit fighting to help kids get a bed to sleep on

Beds for Kids hopes to collect 2,500 beds this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte, North Carolina, nonprofit knows how important it is for a child to get a good night's sleep in a bed that is their own.

Beds for Kids' mission is to provide a bed and other essential furniture to every family in need in the Queen City. It's working with other agencies to get families into an apartment or a new home, just so it can swoop in to bring furniture to them.

In 2021, the organization was able to collect 1,850 beds, but organizers have noticed a growing need.

"Beds for Kids also helps other members in the family," office and development manager Zach Smith said.

Smith said the nonprofit will provide other furniture like a coffee table, or a sofa table to help turn a house into a home.

Beds for Kids hopes to collect 2,500 beds in 2022. On Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. until noon, Beds for Kids is holding a furniture drive in Myers Park. Residents of Beverly Drive, Hampton Avenue, Malvern Road, Portland Avenue and Sherwood Avenue are able to place any or all of the following items near their front porch or door:

Mattresses (twin, full, queen, toddler)

Box springs (twin, full, queen)

Dressers and chests

Kitchen tables and chairs

Lamps

Sofas, loveseats and upholstered chairs

Bunk beds

Toddler beds/cribs

Bed frames (twin, full, queen)

Tables (night, coffee, end)

Small desks and desk chairs

Small bookshelves

Small TV stands

New bed linens

New pillows

New mattress protectors/covers

New blankets and quilts

Those who don't live near this event but still wish to donate a bed, linens or other items but don't have a vehicle that can get it somewhere, the organization will even come to collect it. Details on how to donate or even volunteer with Beds for Kids are listed on their website.

