CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Linda Springs has cried a lot this year.

"One day I had her, and one day she's taken away from me."

But she wants people to know Monday's tears were happy ones.

"I was just overwhelmed. Tears started flowing, and they are tears of joy. I'm just so grateful, so grateful," said Springs.

She was grateful after strangers knocked on her door Monday morning with presents for her and her grandkids.

"Joy tears just started flowing. I had no idea it was going to be anything to this extent," Springs said.

Springs buried her daughter, Kendall Crank in March.

"She was on her way to school, and she happened to drive through a shootout," she said.

The 27-year-old mother of two was one of 106 people murdered in Charlotte in one of the city’s deadliest years on record.

"So many families were all going through this together," said Springs.

Springs said the community support has been a powerful part of her healing.

"Everyone just embraced the death of my daughter and embraced my family," she said.

"I was so saddened and wished I could do more to hear about a family not being able to be together on Christmas when I’m able to be with my family. I wish there was more that I could do," a volunteer said.

"This is tremendous that you could come and lift our family up," another family member said.

"I believe in miracles, and this is a miracle for me and my family," Springs said.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Pentagon warns personnel not to use store bought DNA test kits

Paramedic poisoned wife with eye drops, prosecutors say

Here are the 6 best deals on restaurants in Charlotte