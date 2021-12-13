x
Nonprofit uses donations from community to purchase new van to feed the hungry

The van the nonprofit has to help deliver food to those in need has a message on the side thanking the community for their donations.
CONCORD, N.C. — CONCORD, N.C. -- Esther's Heart Ministries has a new cargo van in their mission to feed children in need thanks to donations from the community. 

For two weeks in May, WCNC Charlotte highlighted the good Esther's Heart is doing in the community and asked for donations. More than $6,000 was raised during those weeks. WCNC Charlotte along with the TEGNA Foundation donated $2,000 to the cause, which brought the grand total to $8,000.

For 13 years, Esther's Heart has been making a difference by distributing backpacks of hope filled with food for children in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.

Esther’s Heart went from serving 200 kids a week to 600 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.  They needed a van to help transport the donations to schools around the area.  And thanks to the community, they now have that much needed van to help their mission.

You can still make a difference and help feed hungry children in the community. Esther's Heart Backpacks of Hope Program is in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County School Systems and donations can be made online here.

