Nonprofits encouraged to apply for TEGNA Foundation grant

A grant from the TEGNA Foundation could help nonprofits with funding during a time when they need it most.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many nonprofits in our area are seeing double and even triple the number of people seeking assistance. And that means more funding and donations are needed.

WCNC Charlotte, along with our parent company TEGNA, want to help.

The TEGNA Foundation offers grant money to support areas such as education, youth development, hunger and emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis.

The average grant amount is in the $1,000 to $5,000 range. If a nonprofit organization would like to apply, visit the TEGNA Foundation to submit an application. The deadline to apply is March 1.

In 2020, the TEGNA Foundation and WCNC Charlotte award $44,000 to help five Charlotte-area nonprofit organizations.