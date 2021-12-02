Nonprofits encouraged to apply for TEGNA Foundation grant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many nonprofits in our area are seeing double and even triple the number of people seeking assistance. And that means more funding and donations are needed.
WCNC Charlotte, along with our parent company TEGNA, want to help.
The TEGNA Foundation offers grant money to support areas such as education, youth development, hunger and emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis.
The average grant amount is in the $1,000 to $5,000 range. If a nonprofit organization would like to apply, visit the TEGNA Foundation to submit an application. The deadline to apply is March 1.
In 2020, the TEGNA Foundation and WCNC Charlotte award $44,000 to help five Charlotte-area nonprofit organizations.
TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support the diverse needs of the communities where TEGNA does business, with the majority of distributed grants falling into four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, No Poverty, and Zero Hunger. Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. For information or to apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, click here.