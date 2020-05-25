With Memorial Day plans canceled, event organizer gives families food instead

A thousand bags of food were filled with enough burgers, buns, chips, macaroni and cheese, and vegetables to feed four people each.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At a time when the coronavirus crisis has caused so much stress and sadness, some people in Charlotte were given a reason to smile on this Memorial Day.

Dr. Mike Estramonte says typically, Starmed Healthcare and Keith Chiropractic Clinic join together to host a Memorial Day event.

“Ordinarily we have bounce houses and face painting and ice cream cones and a cookout,” Dr. Estramonte said.

Since they couldn't cook for the people this year, Dr. Estramonte says they decided they could still help families cook for themselves.

A thousand bags of food were filled with enough burgers, buns, chips, macaroni and cheese, and vegetables to feed four people each.

Dr. Estramonte says people were wrapped around the parking lot waiting to get one.

“There was a line of cars 50 deep already two hours before we were scheduled,” Dr. Estramonte said.

Dr. Estamonte says the recipients couldn’t have been more grateful.

“We’ve had a lot of people drive up and say thank you, thank you, thank you, for doing this, and it’s very humbling,” Dr. Estramonte said.