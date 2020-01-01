CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City welcomed its first baby of the new year shortly after the ball dropped at midnight Wednesday morning.

Novant Presbyterian Hospital's first newborn of the year arrived at 12:08 a.m., a baby boy named Nico Ja'mor Wilson. Little Nico weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and is the younger sibling to two older sisters and a big brother.

Nico's mom, Candace Wilson, posed with her bundle of joy for a photo the hospital shared Wednesday morning.

Welcome to the world, Nico!

Novant Health in Huntersville delivered their first baby of 2020, also a boy, shortly after 8 a.m.

