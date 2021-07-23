Olympic dreams helping small businesses recover

Gymnastics studios are seeing a bounce in enrollment from their sport being in the Olympic spotlight.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With their sport on the biggest stage in the world for the Olympics, gymnastic studios across Charlotte are staging a comeback.

“I think this is going to be a great spark for our business,” said Enouch Stewart, a coach and owner of Charlotte Gymnastics Academy. For the past 15 years, Stewart has been helping kids leap, fall and get back up. Little did he know, he’d be using those same skills this past year.

“COVID is probably, by far, the worst and the toughest we’ve had to deal with,” Stewart said. Stewart had to close the doors of his small business for months. When he was able to re-open the gymnastics studio, it was his enrollment that took a tumble.

“We started off with two classes and normally we have about 40,” he said. Between his own concern about the virus and the parents who were hesitant to allow their children into a gym, Stewart’s journey back came with a lot of hurdles.

“We were hurting,” he said. “I was concerned, definitely.”

Stewart purchased all the air purifiers he could afford and required every student and coach to wear masks. His enrollment has now grown from a few dozen to a few hundred.

But Stewart believes his gym is about to take a huge leap forward. “Oh, the Olympics!” he exclaimed, eyes twinkling. “The Olympics will be amazing!”

In previous years, the Olympic-sized dreams of the young boys and girls watching the top gymnasts in the world compete translated into instant enrollment by families looking for a place to make those goals come true.

On an average week, his academy fields around 50 calls from interested parents; during the Olympics, the calls from interested families boom. “One Olympic week, I remember, we got close to 1,000 calls,” Stewart said.

Stewart said they have already seen a 60% increase in call volume before the U.S. Women’s and Men’s Gymnastics Teams have begun Olympic competition.

“I think that’s good news for us and all the gyms out there and hopefully all the small businesses out there that benefit from the Olympics as well,” he said.

The athletes at Stewart’s gym are just as excited to watch the best of their sport compete. “I’ve always wanted to be in the Olympics like Simone Biles,” said 11-year-old Lois Frost, who is affectionately known as “Frosty”.

Teammate Sophia Schulz agreed. “I think COVID made me realize how special this sport is,” the 12-year-old said. “I think that we should appreciate every single moment in life.”

After months of bouncing on their beds and stretching in their hallways, the pre-teen girls are eager to get back to competing.

“They came in with a renewed energy and fire and love and so thankful and grateful to be back in the gym doing what they love,” said Kailey Ryan, who said she has been coaching and training in gymnastics her entire life.

Stewart said the perseverance he has had over the last 18 months, is the same skill he has taught his athletes from day one.

Hailey Wilson, 12, said she knows the lessons she learns in gymnastics will carry her through tough times for the rest of her life. “They just motivate me,” Wilson said. “I think it prepares you for jobs, life, people, friends and family.”

“If you fall down, you have to get back up and try again,” Frost said, before hugging her teammates and coaches.

Stewart said he has applied that lesson to his business and life:

“It was a long journey but, hopefully, it’s going to get better for everyone.”