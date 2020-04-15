HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A parade of lights passed by hospitals in north Mecklenburg County, letting healthcare workers see the support from the community.

First responders from Huntersville Police Department, Davidson Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Cornelius Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Mecklenburg EMS Agency- Medic, Huntersville Fire Department, Davidson Fire Department, Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue, and Long Creek Fire Department took part.

The community cheered from the sides of the streets as the line of first responders drove through the area.

Lindsey Baker broke out the sidewalk chalk to write a message of thanks in front of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

"I just want to tell them thank you,” Baker said. “I mean from the bottom of my heart and, you know, our family that we appreciate everything that they're doing. I know it's not easy to leave your loved ones at home and chance bringing that back home to them."

Ethan Little came dressed as a firefighter, but he also wanted to show support for his mom, who works as a nurse

"She helps the people who got the coronavirus,” Little said.

Some healthcare workers at the hospital took a brief break to step outside and see the display. Francis Fiordalisi brought his son to see the parade of lights and cheer on the people working on the front line.

"They're working long hours, and I think they need the support of the community,” Fiordalisi said.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

'The time to do it is now' | Some calling for hazard pay for CMPD officers during COVID-19 pandemic

Knights begin COVID-19 relief fund

You could get a $2,000 per month stimulus check under proposed bill

Storms damage one of the country's largest drive-in movie screens