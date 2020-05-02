CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The community in Plaza Midwood rallied around the International House in Charlotte after someone vandalized and destroyed its Little Free Library.

Alma Hernandez, client services director at International House, said she came back after New Year’s Day to find that pieces of the frame had been broken and books were thrown to the ground.

“It didn’t make sense that someone would be so heartless to do something like that,” Hernandez said.

The Little Free Library has been a fixture for several years, and it was instantly a big hit, Hernandez added.

“There are always new books,” she said. “So I love that people are coming in here, checking books out, putting books in, in all different genres and styles.”

After the library was vandalized, Hernandez said she was amazed at how quickly the community jumped in to help.

“Instantly people started responding, ‘How can I help? What can I do?’” she said.

Neighbors donated wood, the labor to build it, a new roof, glass, books and even the paintings on the side.

Hernandez said local artist Rosalia Torres Weiner with Red Calaca Studio painted all the artwork surrounding the Little Free Library.

“It’s just a great reminder of how out of anything bad, a lot of good stuff can come,” Hernandez said.

