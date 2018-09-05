CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Local police officers are on a 500-mile journey to the nation's capital.

About 70 riders and dozens of supporters gathered at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's headquarters Wednesday for the annual "Bike to D.C." ride. The event honors officers who died in the line of duty.

CMPD officers were excited to embark on this emotional journey.

"Excellent ride," said Brandon Sykes. "Excellent cause."

"My goal is just to try to do as much as I can and to pay respects," said Tiffany Anderson.

The bike ride offers these officers a chance to reflect on their fallen peers. Back in 2007, officers Jeff Shelton and Sean Clark were gunned down while responding to a call.

CMPD said the ride is dedicated to Shelton, Clark and the 129 officers from other departments that lost their lives in 2017.

With stops in Asheboro, N.C., and Richmond, Va., the CMPD riders will be joined by officers from other departments along the way.

"This is a calling," said Joshua Barlow. "And at the end of the day, we're just here to be a support system."

The ride ends with a candlelight vigil at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on Sunday. Those interested in the program and the cause can click here for more information.

© 2018 WCNC