Pride Magazine celebrates 30 years

The Pride Awards will celebrate a 30-year journey of inspiration and innovation with CEO and publisher Dee Dixon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a black tie event emceed by WCNC Charlotte anchor Fred Shropshire, Pride Magazine will celebrate 30 years of publication with their annual Pride Awards.

This year it's a day ball at the Westin Charlotte on Saturday, February 25. The reception begins at 3:30 p.m. with dinner and the program at 4:30 p.m.

Pride Magazine debuted in 1993 and has established a strong footprint and brand not only within the African American market, but also among corporate entities, nonprofits and community leaders. The magazine originated at the Charlotte Observer and was purchased by Dixon in 2001.

WCNC Charlotte has been a longtime parter with Pride Magazine.

The annual Pride Awards have become one of Charlotte's premier community affairs. Dixon says this year's event is set to continue their longstanding committment to produce an innovative experience that will enlighten, engage and entertain diverse citizens from across the Charlotte community.

Three awards will be presented:

The Pride Inspiration Award – Given to a worthy nonprofit

The Pride Innovation Award – Given to an outstanding tech business owner or leader

The Pride “Techie” Award – Given to an outstanding youth in the field of technology

This year’s monetary donation will be made to the nonprofit recipient.