Project Tent City hands out over 200 "angel bags" to people living in Tent City

The bags contained hygienic items such as deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and body wash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday morning, volunteers with the group Project Tent City offered a helping hand to those experiencing homelessness and living in a group of tents outside of uptown known as "Tent City."

The group of volunteers handed out over 200 "angel bags," over 90 pad bags, 40 blankets, 20 pounds of dog food and more.

Project Tent City founder, Ali Eubanks, took to Facebook to address the current living situations.

"I am beyond thankful for today," Eubanks said in the post. "The things I saw during delivery, broke my heart. No human should be living like that. I don’t care if they are drug addicts, sex workers, black, white, old, or young. NO ONE deserves to live like that."

The organizers said their original goal was 120 bags to take for delivery. The event blew up on social media, leading the volunteers to assemble over 200 angel bags.

The bags contained hygienic items such as deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and body wash. They were also able to make 95 feminine bags.

Eubanks added to her post, thanking the people who live in Tent City for sharing their stories and their space with her.

"I had the privilege today to talk to Prince, who graciously gave me his back story on how he ended up in the street," she said in the post. "I also was able to walk into one of the tents to see first hand the living conditions and how they use any means necessary to help protect them/their belongings from storms and the heat."

Project Tent City supplies angel bags 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Eubanks said Project Tent City was only organized in the last two weeks, and the experience went beyond her original goals.