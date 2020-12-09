Two events held in Charlotte calling for an end to gun violence

Both events come after a 5-year-old named Amani Barringer was shot and killed Wednesday. A 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday afternoon, a group called the United Council for Change hosted a community sit-in to address several issues it sees in the Charlotte community, including gun violence.

The sit-in took place on Catherine-Simmons Avenue, an area considered one of Charlotte's deadliest stretches.

Earlier in the day Saturday, another group hosted a march called Stop Killing our Children. it took place on Wendover Road.

Both events come after a 5-year-old named Amani Barringer was shot and killed Wednesday. A 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case. An adult was also charged with not securing the gun.

A group called United Council for Change held a sit-in on Charlotte’s deadliest street. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings speaks to the community about crime. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/CGHXAqmkJu — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) September 12, 2020

The march was to bring awareness to the tragic reality of kids being killed — accidental or not — and to demand better. Mothers of Murdered Offspring said they understand gun rights but they feel more needs to be done.