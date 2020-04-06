x
Protest underway in Freedom Park

The protest is calling for justice and change following the death of George Floyd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nationwide unrest in response to George Floyd's death continues. Protesters will assemble in south Charlotte for a demonstration against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Organizers have a protest planned at 6 p.m. at Freedom Park.

The protest is calling for justice and change following the death of George Floyd. Protesters are addressing issues in the community. 

