Protestors gather in uptown Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For a third day, protesters will gather around Charlotte to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protestors gathered peacefully Saturday afternoon in Charlotte and Rock Hill. After sunset, protesters in Charlotte began clashing with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department officers Friday and Saturday night.

Friday night, protestors marched down Beatties Ford Rd in uptown. That night police said three officers were injured during the riot and 15 protestors were arrested, including Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston. As things escalated protestors began to damage property and looted at Food Lion.

Saturday around 8 p.m., a group of protesters had moved onto Interstate 277. They were eventually dispersed from the interstate but continue to protest throughout uptown Charlotte in the hours that followed.

Protesters marched outside CMPD headquarters before moving into the heart of uptown near the Epicentre.

Eventually, flash bangs, tear gas, and pepper spray would be used to try and disperse crowds. A total of 30 people were arrested Saturday.

Ahead of the second night of protests, a State of Emergency had been declared in Charlotte.

Protesters have been gathering across the country over the death of George Floyd, who died Monday after being taken into custody by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Sunday organizers have a marches planned around uptown. At 1 p.m. "It ends now Charlotte" will begin at First Ward Park and "Thug Life Protest" is set at Romare Bearden Park.