CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hundreds of friends and family members gathered to celebrate and honor the life of a 17-year-old Providence Day School student who was killed in a bus crash in Argentina last month.

Deven Sawyer, a varsity athlete and student-ambassador at Providence Day, died on June 23 due to injuries he suffered in the rollover crash. Over 1,300 people filled Myers Park Presbyterian Church to attend Sawyer's funeral.

Sawyer is remembered for being a fantastic friend and model citizen among his peers. One week from Tuesday, Sawyer would’ve turned 18 years old. A GoFundMe described him as “one of the most sincere, courageous and joyful people to ever walk this earth,” and his tennis coach said he was a beautiful soul and a tremendous kid.

Tragically, Sawyer was one of two people killed in the crash in Buenos Aires. The crash also injured several students and two faculty members.

