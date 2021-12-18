Charlotte restaurant serves meals to raise money for quad-state tornado relief

The owners of Queen City Craft & Gourmet say Mayfield, Kentucky's devastation hit home for them: Katherine Read's mother lives there.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're just one week away from Christmas, and while the season should ring merriment and joy, those hit hard by the quad-state tornado outbreak are finding themselves in dire straits.

In particular, the town of Mayfield, Kentucky was hit hard. The twisters ripped through town and ravaged the community. But people across the country have started stepping up to help those affected.

For Charles and Katherine Read, the husband-and-wife owners of Queen City Craft and Gourmet, this was personal to them. Katherine's mother, Susan Boyd, lives in Mayfield. While her home was spared, the Reads heard from her firsthand of the devastation.

"It's like, where do you start?" said Boyd. "I'm just very grateful to be alive. That tornado was like a quarter of a mile from our home."

The Reads wanted to find a way to help. They couldn't leave their restaurant alone, however, so they started cooking up a plan.

"Owning a restaurant -- it's not like we can leave," said Charles Read. As he spoke to WCNC Charlotte, he started tearing up.

"We decided we wanted to do -- pardon me, we wanted to do something to help."

The Reads got into the kitchen to make a plan. Now, Kentucky Hot Brown sandwiches are being served up through the end of January, with $10 from every plate going to relief efforts. If you're not familiar with a Kentucky Hot Brown, here's the breakdown: it's an open-faced sandwich featuring turkey breast, sometimes with ham and bacon too. It's covered in a creamy, cheesy Mornay sauce, then baked or broiled until the bread is crisp and the sauce starts to brown. Tomato is also sometimes added as a garnish, as is the case with Queen City Craft and Gourmet's plate they're offering.

It's classic Kentucky cuisine, and it's being served for a noble cause.

"It may not be our loved ones that were affected, but it could be yours or it could be somebody you know," Charles Read said.

Already, some of the sandwiches have been served, and the Reads hope to serve more to raise more relief funds. The Kentucky Hot Brown goes for $22, but remember: almost half of that will go to help those in need. The Reads plan to cut a check each Friday to on-the-ground organizations lending a helping hand.

As Mayfield starts to recover, Susan Boyd can't help but feel pride for her daughter and son-in-law.

"It just made me feel very proud and grateful for my children and the hearts that they have," she said.

The Reads are hoping to serve more sandwiches at their restaurant, and have another option for those seeking to take one home. If you want to order a Kentucky Hot Brown online for pick-up, visit Queen City Craft and Gourmet's website. You can also give to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to make a tax-deductible donation online.